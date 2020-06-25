WMAR-2 News Weather Update

Canút rule out the formationof some patchy fog towarddaybreak across northwesternportions of the forecast area.Elsewhere, high cloud coverwill inhibit the formation offog.

High clouds will move outof the area during the morninghours, but theyúll be replacedby a scattered to broken deckof lo━ mid level clouds.Ample surface heating willoccur beneath this deck ofclouds, allowing temperaturesto climb into the lo━ mid 80sby mi━late afternoon.

Asinstability builds, showersand thunderstorms are expectedto form across the area thisafternoon and persist throughthe evening hours.

Very weakflow is in place at lo━levels, but decent shearexists in the mi━levels.Damaging gusty winds and hailprimary threats.

Damaginggusty winds and hail primarythreats.

TodayA slight chanceof showers between 8am and2pm, then a chance of showersand thunderstorms after 2pm.Partly sunny, with a high near83.

Calm wind becoming southaround 5 mph in the afternoon.Chance of precipitation is30%.

TonightA chance ofshowers and thunderstormsbefore 8pm.

Partly cloudy,with a low around 64.

Southwind around 5 mph becominglight and variable in theevening.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.FridayMostly sunny, with ahigh near 86.

West wind 6 to10 mph, with gusts as high as20 mph.

Friday NightPartlycloudy, with a low around 67.West wind 5 to 7 mph becomingcalm after midnight.SaturdayMostly sunny, with ahigh near 92.

Southwest wind 5to 11 mph, with gusts as highas 21 mph.

Saturday NightAslight chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 72.

Chanceof precipitation is 20%.SundayA chance of showers andthunderstorms. Partly sunny,with a high near 88.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

SundayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 70.

MondayA chance ofshowers.

Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 88.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

MondayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 69.

TuesdayA chance ofshowers.

Partly sunny, with ahigh near 84.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

TuesdayNightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 66.

WednesdayA chanceof showers.

Partly sunny, witha high near 82.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%