This is how you spray paint the perfect 3D solar system Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:47s - Published 2 days ago This is how you spray paint the perfect 3D solar system Kyiv-based YouTuber, OLLY has filmed himself spray painting a perfect 3D solar system in under two minutes. This tutorial from June 25 shows how old plant pots can help the planets take shape and how flicking paint is used to create a colourful galaxy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this