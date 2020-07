Madonna urges Americans to 'wake up' and vote Trump out Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 weeks ago Madonna urges Americans to 'wake up' and vote Trump out Madonna has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden as America's next leader, urging her fans and followers to "wake up" and vote out the "sociopath in the White House" in November. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this