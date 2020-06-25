Protesters Receive a Mouthful From Angry Resident

Occurred on June 12, 2020 / Kasson, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "While peacefully protesting systematic racism on a small-town street corner, three teenagers were verbally assaulted.

The teens were holding up BLM signs at the only stoplight in this small town during 'rush hour'.

Most people going by were honking and waving their support.

A few flipped them off or yelled at them.

They were a half block from this man's property line on a public sidewalk but he chose to walk a full block to yell at them.

He has since apologized in a meeting set up by the local police dept.

The girls gave him some information to educate himself on racism in this country."