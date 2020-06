But players who test positive now could have time to recover and rejoin their teams before the games start.



Related videos from verified sources Source Says At Least 4 Kings Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19



Forward Jabari Parker is one of at least four players who tested positive. Parker issued a statement Wednesday saying he tested positive in Chicago several days ago and has been self-isolating ever.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:53 Published 11 hours ago Former Bucks star Jabari Parker joins peaceful protests in Milwaukee



Former Bucks star Jabari Parker was among the hundreds of people who peacefully protested the police custody death of George Floyd Monday in Milwaukee. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:14 Published 3 weeks ago