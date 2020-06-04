A high school hosted a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in southern China.

Schoolchildren take part in boat race during Dragon Boat Festival in China

In the video filmed on June 24 in Jiangsu province, to remember the great Chinese poet Qu Yuan's patriotism, the high school held its 15th Dragon Boat Cultural Festival.

A total of 50 teams took part in the competition.

Some students were competing in the dragon boat, while the others were cheering for them on the bank.

The video was filmed on June 24 and provided by local media.