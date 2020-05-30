BJP organises photo exhibitions on 45th anniversary of Emergency

Photo exhibitions on 'Emergency proclaimed by Indira Gandhi' were organized at BJP offices in Delhi and Bhopal.

On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi declared emergency in the country.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the BJP office in Bhopal for the exhibition.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, MP BJP titled the day 'Kala Diwas' and Congress as 'Killers of Democracy.'

Multiple Books on emergency were also put on display at Delhi BJP office.

G Kishan Reddy, Shyam Jaju, Vijay Goel and Adesh Gupta among other BJP leaders were present during the exhibition in Delhi.