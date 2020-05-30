Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP organises photo exhibitions on 45th anniversary of Emergency
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:23s - Published
BJP organises photo exhibitions on 45th anniversary of Emergency

BJP organises photo exhibitions on 45th anniversary of Emergency

Photo exhibitions on 'Emergency proclaimed by Indira Gandhi' were organized at BJP offices in Delhi and Bhopal.

On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi declared emergency in the country.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the BJP office in Bhopal for the exhibition.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, MP BJP titled the day 'Kala Diwas' and Congress as 'Killers of Democracy.'

Multiple Books on emergency were also put on display at Delhi BJP office.

G Kishan Reddy, Shyam Jaju, Vijay Goel and Adesh Gupta among other BJP leaders were present during the exhibition in Delhi.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India witnessed increase in politics of distraction under PM Modi's govt: KC Venugopal attacks BJP [Video]

India witnessed increase in politics of distraction under PM Modi's govt: KC Venugopal attacks BJP

Indian National Congress' General Secretary, KC Venugopal hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government on the first anniversary of second tenure. He said that the country has witnessed an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
PM Modi writes to citizens on 1st anniversary of NDA 2.0 govt, expresses gratitude [Video]

PM Modi writes to citizens on 1st anniversary of NDA 2.0 govt, expresses gratitude

As his government completes one year of its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to the people of the country listed out several initiatives, achievements and big decisions taken by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published