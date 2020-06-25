When Can We Stop Wearing Masks in Public?
How much longer do we have to wear face masks?
Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste answers that question.
Anti-Mask Floridians Rail Against Face Covering MandateDuring a public meeting about a mask mandate in Palm Beach County, Florida, citizens spewed nonsense about face coverings that are proven to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus Update: Nevada Governor Orders People to Wear Masks in PublicUniversity of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says that 33,000 deaths would be prevented if people more consistently wore masks in public.
Doctors call on lawmakers to create mask mandatesAs cases of COVID-19 continue to spike throughout Tennessee, some medical professionals are asking lawmakers to require people to wear masks in public spaces.