'Vanderpump Rules' star Peter Madrigal really misses SUR Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 02:58s - Published 5 minutes ago 'Vanderpump Rules' star Peter Madrigal really misses SUR "Vanderpump Rules" star Peter Madrigal is launching a new app amid the coronavirus pandemic and production hold. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this