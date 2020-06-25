Octopus emerges from his lair in front of thrilled scuba diver

Octopus are a rare sight for scuba divers, especially in broad daylight.

They are ferocious and capable night hunters, preferring the cover of darkness to ambush fish that are trying to hide among the coral.

They are highly intelligent and cunning hunters with keen senses and the ability to fit into tiny spaces.

This allows them to seek and grab prey where other predators cannot go.

Octopus are powerful and can overcome even a large fish.

They have been known to prey on sharks and other top predators.

Their camouflage is near perfect as they adapt their colour and texture to match the surfaces around them.

This makes them difficult to see and scuba divers most often sight them in darkness.

This octopus emerged cautiously from his lair right in front of a surprised and delighted scuba diver.

It changed colours to blend in with the coral beneath it, showing beautiful shades of blue, grey, and pink as it moved.

This camouflage ability requires significant brain capacity.

It is used for avoiding detection and also for communication with other octopus.

Depending on the species, an octopus may live from six months to five years.

In almost all species, a male octopus will die shortly after mating and a female will die soon after her eggs have hatched.

Mating will alter their metabolism, causing them to stop eating completely.

The female lives long enough to keep her eggs oxygenated and clean.

Without her efforts, the eggs will not survive.

This unforgettable close up encounter with this animal was a thrill for this scuba diver.