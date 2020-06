THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF LABORJUST RELEASED THE NEW NUMBERSTHIS MORNING.THIS IS THE 12 TH WEEK IN A ROWTHAT THE WEEKLY NUMBER OFPEOPLE FILING HAS DROPPED

This is the 12th week in a row that the weekly number of people filing has dropped.

An estimated 50,702 unemployment claims were filed in Pennsylvania last week, up more than 1,800...

The number of laid-off workers who applied for unemployment benefits declined slightly to 1.48...