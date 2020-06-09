Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Page Six weighs in on ex-'Vanderpump Rules' stars and cancel culture
Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 04:48s - Published
Page Six weighs in on ex-'Vanderpump Rules' stars and cancel culture

Page Six weighs in on ex-'Vanderpump Rules' stars and cancel culture

Can these canceled celebs redeem themselves?

Page Six breaks down the latest "Vanderpump Rules" drama after Bravo axed stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens for past alleged racist behavior.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch Corinne Olympios sweat it out with fitness trainer Joshua Lipsey [Video]

Watch Corinne Olympios sweat it out with fitness trainer Joshua Lipsey

Celebrity fitness trainer Joshua Lipsey has worked with stars like Kevin Jonas and Mario Lopez. He gave Page Six an exclusive video workout with the help of his client, Corinne Olympios from "The..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 05:44Published
India Ferrah from 'Drag Race' dishes on Derrick Barry drama [Video]

India Ferrah from 'Drag Race' dishes on Derrick Barry drama

Meet India Ferrah 2.0. The "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" queen stopped by Page Six to talk about returning to the show, performing for Ricky Martin — "I would love to shake my bon bon for him" —..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 04:10Published
Beauty Industry Slams Lea Michele [Video]

Beauty Industry Slams Lea Michele

The hits keep coming for Lea Michele. Beauty business insiders say Lea is known to be toxic in the industry because of her ugly behavior. PageSix reports Lea has been caught up in a firestorm of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:57Published