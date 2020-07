'Haunted' rumbling town sends villagers quaking in fear Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 weeks ago 'Haunted' rumbling town sends villagers quaking in fear This was a royal rumble. A town in eastern India mysteriously quaked for an hour, leading some people to believe the phenomenon was caused by "hostile spirits." The event occurred after a local man dug a 1,000-foot borewell to retrieve water. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this