Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baby thinks her name is 'Alexa' thanks to Amazon Echo
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Baby thinks her name is 'Alexa' thanks to Amazon Echo

Baby thinks her name is 'Alexa' thanks to Amazon Echo

What do you do when your baby thinks her name is Alexa?

A mom in Douglas, Isle of Man, posted a funny video of her 11-month-old daughter, Emily, responding to "Alexa" — Amazon's virtual assistant — instead of her own name.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

canyonnews90210

Canyon News Baby Thinks Her Name Is Alexa After Amazon Purchase https://t.co/QIvGesmnBz 1 day ago

lmorrisonTR

Lee Morrison Sad if true: An 11-month-old baby thinks her name is 'Alexa' after hearing her parents talk to Amazon Echo. 1 week ago

GoMcGillMedia

McGill Media 11-Month-Old Baby Thinks Her Name Is Alexa After Hearing Her Parents Talk To Amazon Echo >> https://t.co/HXZk9x1Cp5 https://t.co/cKJWelR3s4 1 week ago

981thebreeze

981thebreeze This is so funny!! I'm sure she isn't the only one! https://t.co/3bPEiyEeoh 1 week ago