You can't un-hear this cockatoo's dinosaur-like scream
I scream, you scream, we all scream when a cockatoo screams. Listen to the blood-curdling sound a hungry juvenile sulfur-crested cockatoo made in Mount Barker, South Australia.
The native Australian bird was presumably calling for its mother.
🖤 JOEY BATEY’S SMILE 🖤 This gorgeous baby Blue-Headed Pionus came into the shop this week and is an absolute sweetheart.
(You can hear Av… https://t.co/zxLEJksIL8 4 days ago
"No Shit" Sherlock 🍁 there is a cockatoo or some pet bird living in the woods across from my place. I’ve seen flashes of a cream coloure… https://t.co/poRPyaVe7t 4 days ago
This hungry cockatoos scream comes straight out of a horror filmThe viral screaming cockatoo is back, this time he will only stop screaming if he's fed.
The clip, filmed on June 10 in Mount Barker, Australia, shows the juvenile bird screeching for food until his..
Woman Feeds New Born Cockatoo Baby With her HandsGrayson, the cockatoo baby, was raised solely by his human owner as his parents died before his egg hatched. She took care of him entirely and fed him too. She inserted the food inside his mouth with a..