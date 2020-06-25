Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House talks over Kosovo-Serbia in doubt after war crime charges
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:01s - Published
White House talks over Kosovo-Serbia in doubt after war crime charges
White House talks over Kosovo-Serbia in doubt after war crime charges
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Serbia Serbia Country in the Balkans

Serbia: Fifth night of anti-Vučić protests in Belgrade but no trouble reported [Video]

Serbia: Fifth night of anti-Vučić protests in Belgrade but no trouble reported

The protests first started when Serbia's populist president announced a strict curfew for this weekend to curb a surge in new coronavirus cases.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:11Published
Violent Clashes as Hundreds Try to Storm Serbian Parliament [Video]

Violent Clashes as Hundreds Try to Storm Serbian Parliament

Police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who tried to storm the Serbian parliament in Belgrade after four nights of demonstrations. Protesters, who are defying a ban on mass gatherings, rallied against President Aleksandar Vucic and his government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the country faces a new wave of infections, the Serbian government is moving to re-impose lockdown restrictions. Several arrests have been made following the night of unrest, with many reporters injured mainly in attacks by the demonstrators. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as anti-Vucic protests heat up [Video]

Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as anti-Vucic protests heat up

Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as anti-Vucic protests heat up

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:03Published

Kosovo Kosovo partially recognised state in the Balkans

Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels [Video]

Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels

On Sunday, the EU will mediate the first high-level meeting between the two sides since November 2018.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published

France, Germany lead effort to fire up Serbia-Kosovo talks

 BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France on Friday led a fresh effort to breathe life into long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Greece shuts Serbia border amid COVID-19 spike in the Balkans [Video]

Coronavirus: Greece shuts Serbia border amid COVID-19 spike in the Balkans

Austria has also imposed a travel warning for six western Balkans countries, Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia, in view of high COVID-19 figures.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:44Published
Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title [Video]

Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title

Uke Krasniqi, a Liverpool fan living in Kosovo has not cut his hair in 17 years after pledging to wait until they next win the title. Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea confirmed the Reds’ long wait was over as they sealed their 19th league title and first since the 1989/90 season - before the advent of the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Today in History for July 12

 Highlights of this day in history: Julius Caesar born; Walter Mondale taps Geraldine Ferraro as the first woman to run on a major party ticket for the White..
USATODAY.com

'We do expect deaths to go up,' warns White House COVID-19 task force's Adm. Giroir as cases rise

 Giroir, who oversees coronavirus testing, said mask wearing was "essential" to stopping the spread and that reinstating lockdowns was "on the table."
USATODAY.com

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

 United States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the..
WorldNews
White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence [Video]

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same. Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday. Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
Trump's plan for 'dreamers' will not include amnesty -WH [Video]

Trump's plan for 'dreamers' will not include amnesty -WH

U.S. President Donald Trump's planned executive order on immigration will not include amnesty for migrants who are in the United States illegally but arrived in the country as children, a White House spokesman said on Friday. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlackTunnelMdia

Richard Oas Davis @WallaceR83 @abigailmarone Daily routine at the White House but it’s better than the 14 year old Indian girl trump… https://t.co/mGixJpnpYF 2 days ago

juicylucy1951

juicylucy1951 RT @Sustainabilit10: @WhiteHouse You people have made one big mess of America. The White House talks about anarchy, how they hate politicia… 4 days ago

katsin

Katsin Oh golly gee I’m just sure this gets. Putin’s attention. Pompeo said he brings up Afghanistan “with great freque… https://t.co/xWvo9pLsG4 4 days ago

Sustainabilit10

COVID-19 NL (not official) @WhiteHouse You people have made one big mess of America. The White House talks about anarchy, how they hate politi… https://t.co/4ln3LgGP1l 4 days ago

BrianMCole1

Brian M. Cole @NancyLeeGrahn @SudySAS @MSNBC @maddow It has proven money talks which is a problem, money over value, money over m… https://t.co/IK1HorFwxW 5 days ago

ros_efra

Efra Ros RT @JacquelineBPay1: Guess skills based hiring #IvankaTrump talks of is code for nepotism and groveling. #ONEV1 https://t.co/wIYfTRnlRv 5 days ago

JacquelineBPay1

Sagacitylives Guess skills based hiring #IvankaTrump talks of is code for nepotism and groveling. #ONEV1 https://t.co/wIYfTRnlRv 6 days ago

Zsayed6

Z Sayed Eyes on the ball! THIS is what his magats swoon over while he talks to reporters on the White House lawn? https://t.co/j9qdr6mWFf 6 days ago