White House talks over Kosovo-Serbia in doubt after war crime charges

Violent Clashes as Hundreds Try to Storm Serbian Parliament



Police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who tried to storm the Serbian parliament in Belgrade after four nights of demonstrations. Protesters, who are defying a ban on mass gatherings, rallied against President Aleksandar Vucic and his government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the country faces a new wave of infections, the Serbian government is moving to re-impose lockdown restrictions. Several arrests have been made following the night of unrest, with many reporters injured mainly in attacks by the demonstrators. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

