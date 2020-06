'China used PM Modi's remark to say Galwan valley is theirs': Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera has slammed Prime Minister Modi over his handling of the crisis with China.

Khera said that PM Modi gets angry when legitimate questions are asked and also accused him of giving a clean chit to China.

The Congress leader also said that BJP has engaged with the Chinese government on different platforms and questioned if the border row with China was despite or because of the bonhomie with China.

Watch the full debate for more details.