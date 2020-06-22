Liverpool-Man City potential title decider to be held at Etihad Stadium
Manchester City to host potential title-decider with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium
IOL Sport If @ManCity beat @ChelseaFC on Tuesday night, they will set up a mouthwatering title decider against league leaders… https://t.co/Zs7i2DgBPJ 25 minutes ago
India TV Liverpool-Manchester City potential title decider to be held at Etihad Stadium
https://t.co/YJpz5DZklp https://t.co/vajDdshBUE 31 minutes ago
Hindustan Times Etihad Stadium to be scene of Liverpool-Man City potential title decider
https://t.co/vqZWwGVpzW 34 minutes ago
Free Malaysia Today Clash on July 2 could see City cede their title to the Reds. #FMTNews https://t.co/h9zRM1hsj8 52 minutes ago
Mik Liverpool's potential title-clincher against Man City gets green light to take place at Etihad… https://t.co/AzjUCQ8cn1 59 minutes ago
PABLOFENTY ✳️ RT @MailSport: Liverpool's potential title-clincher against Man City gets green light to take place at Etihad Stadium https://t.co/LItLtFN4… 1 hour ago
CNA Football: Liverpool-Man City potential title decider to be held at Etihad Stadium https://t.co/X0tHFJUfEj https://t.co/nAgiXZjH9V 2 hours ago
The Star Liverpool-Man City potential title decider to be held at Etihad Stadium
https://t.co/NeeShrrczo https://t.co/NeeShrrczo 2 hours ago