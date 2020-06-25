Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA Recalls Some Salad Mixes Due To Parasitic Outbreak
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s - Published
FDA Recalls Some Salad Mixes Due To Parasitic Outbreak

FDA Recalls Some Salad Mixes Due To Parasitic Outbreak

The FDA is recalling some bagged salads due to a possible parasite outbreak.

The recall is mostly in the Midwest and not yet affecting Maryland.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BrainerdMinnes

Brainerd Minnesota * Hy-Vee adds 12 more salad varieties to recall over cyclospora risk  KCRG * Hy-Vee recalls additional salads due t… https://t.co/CBovDpSuHA 8 hours ago

slushe13

Michael Slusher Walmart, Aldi recall some Fresh Express garden salad mixes potentially linked to growing Cyclospora outbreak… https://t.co/T6OAOJwXIb 14 hours ago

Suunfyre

🌹Lilly_SuunFyre RT @news8news: RECALL ALERT: Hy-Vee and some ALDI locations are recalling bagged garden salad mixes possibly linked to a multi-state outbre… 5 days ago

news8news

WKBT News 8 RECALL ALERT: Hy-Vee and some ALDI locations are recalling bagged garden salad mixes possibly linked to a multi-sta… https://t.co/VpBJbJXJmR 5 days ago

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 🚨🥗🚨 RECALL ALERT 🚨🥗🚨 Hy-Vee is recalling some of its bagged salad mixes shipped to stores across the Midwest, incl… https://t.co/pA0z9oqbrl 5 days ago