Eiffel Tower Reopens Following Longest Closure Since World War II

NEW: The Eiffel Tower reopens in Paris following a 104-day coronavirus lockdown.
Paris' Eiffel Tower reopens after three-month coronavirus breakFrance's Eiffel Tower has ended its longest closure since World War II by reopening to the public on Thursday (June 25).
However, in a sign that things are not yet completely back to normal..