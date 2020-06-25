Global  

Adele was 'absolutely panic stricken' before 2016 Glastonbury set Adele was "absolutely panic stricken" before headlining Glastonbury in 2016, according Jo Whiley.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ has revealed the 'Hello' hitmaker was "really scared" about her performance on the Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm festival, and even broke down in tears during their chat before the set.

Jo told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: Jo told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: However, Adele - who has spoken about her battle with stage nerves in the past - soon connected with the massive crowd when she got on stage.

