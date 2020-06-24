Linkin Park have unreleased songs featuring Chester Bennington

Linkin Park have unreleased songs featuring Chester Bennington The 'In The End' hitmaker - who tragically took his own life in summer 2017- had laid down his vocals on a couple of tracks which didn't make their last album, 2017's 'One More Light'.

One of those is a song called 'Friendly Fire'.

Band member Mike Shinoda revealed the news on Twitch.

Speaking during a Twitch live-stream, he said: Speaking during a Twitch live-stream, he said: Speaking during a Twitch live-stream, he said: However, Mike - who released his debut solo LP, 'Post Traumatic,' in 2018 - has insisted fans will have a long time to wait to hear it.

Speaking during a Twitch live-stream, he said: