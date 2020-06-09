ky salmonella 6.25.20

C1 3 people have been put in the hospital..

In the latest outbreak of salmonella.

They say its connected to pet poultry.

42 states have reported cases this year... including right here in kentucky...where there have been 34 reported cases... the highest number of cases of all states reporting.

Since may 20-th -- 368 people in the u-s have reported getting sick..

The c-d-c says that's twice as many, the same time last year.

About a third of those who have gotten sick...are young children under the age of five.

Backyard flocks have become an increasingly popular hobby... especially during the coronavirus pandemic..