keeneland announcer 6.25.20

C1 3 if you've ever heard keeneland's track announcer kurt becker... you'll be excited to know he can now 'call' your video!

As in -- any video... even dogs.

Just submit your video by posting it to social media with the hashtag keeneland calls... or you can email it to: marketing at keeneland dot com.

Keeneland officials say they'll pick the best one -- then have kurt work his magic and post the winning entries during the summer meet.

If you think you've been married a long time... this