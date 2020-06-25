Adorable Kitty Dreams of Dinner

Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Plano, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "My wife and I have been fostering kittens for Plano Animal Shelter for the last 3 years.

This tabby, along with its 3 siblings, are the 96-99th kittens we have had.

This particular litter is the sickliest group we have had - they came to us filthy and malnourished.

We did not think they would survive the night, and unfortunately one of the 4 did pass away after 3 days.

The other 3 have begun to thrive though, and are finally eating solid food and starting to learn to groom.

This little one was crying for attention, so I picked him up for cuddles.

He quickly knocked out, and I saw him start to make dream mouth-twitches.

As I hit the button to record, his tongue shot out like he was eating."