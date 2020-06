Libraries now offering more services Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 1 day ago Libraries now offering more services Just in time for summer, the Clark County library is offering more services. You can now browse book stacks, use study rooms, and enjoy limited seating. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OFFERING MORE SERVICES! YOUCAN NOW BROWSE BOOK STACKS, USESTUDY ROOMS AND ENJOY LIMITEDSEATING.KIDS AND FAMILIES CAN ALSO JOINTHE SUMMER CHALLENGE PROGRAMWHERE KIDS AND TEENS EARNPOINTS FOR PRIZES."SAFE PLACE" SERVICES FOR YOUTHIN CRISIS AND ADULT EDUCATIONCOURSE







Tweets about this Jed Hauser RT @dianne_jacob: Our county branch libraries in Rancho San Diego and Potrero today joined the list of those offering door-side pickup. Ava… 1 day ago Lakeland Library We will be starting first phase of our #reopening plan by offering Drop Box and #curbsidepickup Services at select… https://t.co/No3NwKPyU5 2 days ago NL Public Libraries RT @BerniceCBC: Some libraries in NL are offering curbside service, starting today. For the Harmsworth Public Library in Grand Falls-Windso… 3 days ago Bernice Hillier Some libraries in NL are offering curbside service, starting today. For the Harmsworth Public Library in Grand Fall… https://t.co/mAD9DMgqu9 3 days ago Dianne Jacob Our county branch libraries in Rancho San Diego and Potrero today joined the list of those offering door-side picku… https://t.co/R7TlfEYbYI 4 days ago Christopher Cox 😷📚 RT @clemsonlibrary: In addition to our updated resource sharing services, we're now offering materials request and delivery for our physica… 1 week ago Liz Hanson RT @YukonLibraries: More services rolling out this week, with both Dawson and Carcross libraries offering curbside service for local patron… 1 week ago YukonPublicLibraries More services rolling out this week, with both Dawson and Carcross libraries offering curbside service for local pa… https://t.co/kzfTWFTgT5 1 week ago