PM Modi salutes bravehearts of Korean War on 70th anniversary
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War appreciated the efforts made by President Moon Jae-In to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula.

PM Modi said, "On this special occasion, I salute all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace in the Korean peninsula.

India is proud to have contributed to this cause by deploying 60 Para Field Hospital in the Korean Peninsula during the War.

I also appreciate the efforts made by President Moon Jae-In to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula."

