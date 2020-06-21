Global  

Saharan Dust Reaching U.S. From Across The Atlantic
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Sand from the Sahara Desert has cross the Atlantic Ocean is making landfall in the Caribbean (1:24).

WCCO Mid-Morning - June 25, 2020

Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, other southeast cities set to enjoy vivid sunsets from Saharan dust

Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, other southeast cities set to enjoy vivid sunsets from Saharan dust A large area of dust has traveled from the Sahara Desert across the Atlantic, and is now poised to...
WorldNews - Published

Sahara dust cloud looms over Cuba, Caribbean and Florida

Havana (AFP) June 25, 2020 A massive cloud of Saharan dust darkened much of Cuba on Wednesday and...
Terra Daily - Published

'Tremendous' cloud of Saharan dust reaches Caribbean; Gulf states to see hazy skies, colorful sunsets

An abnormally large plume of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa arrived in the Caribbean on Sunday...
FOXNews.com - Published



Kansas health officials send out warning ahead of Saharan dust impacting region this weekend [Video]

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:01Published
Visibility was extremely low as a dust cloud from the Sahara desert swept over Torreón, central Mexico on June 24. Jocelyn Elias, the filmer, told Newsflare: "My children and I were having..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:13Published
If you have to get out, avoid exercising and wear an N-95 mask if you have one. Dr. Milstone says a cloth mask is better than nothing, but it isn't ideal.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:00Published