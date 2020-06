Starmer: Jenrick row a "judgement call" on PM

Sir Keir Starmer says the row over Robert Jenrick's involvement in the controversial approval of the Westferry Printworks development is now a "judgement call" on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Labour leader insisted the government needed to get to the bottom of the issue before moving on.

Report by Patelr.

