Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JUDICIARY COMITTEE HE RESIGNEDFROM THE D-O-J AFTER HE WASPRESSURED TO GO EASY ON THEPRESIDENT'S LONGTIME FRIEND.0:25 WHAT I SAW IS ROGER STONEWAS TREATED DIFFERENTLY FROMEVERY OTHER DEFENDANT.// , WE WERE TOLD WE COULD BEFIRED IF WE DID NOT GO ALONGIN AN UNUSUAL MOVE, ATTORNEYGENERAL WILLIAM BARR REDUCEDTHE SENTENCING RECOMMENDATIONOF THE PROSECUTORS WHO TRIEDTHE CASE, ANDHELPED CONVICT STONE ON ALLCOUNTS.THE D-O-J SAYS THE ALLEGATIIONSARE BASED ON ZELINSKY'S OWNINTERPRETATION AND NOTFIRST-HAND KNOWLEDGE.WHILE WE WAIT FOR A COVID-19VACCINE, THERE'S NEW EVIDENCE