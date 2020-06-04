Global  

Hugh Jackman confirms new dates for The Music Man
Hugh Jackman confirms new dates for The Music Man

Hugh Jackman confirms new dates for The Music Man

Hugh Jackman has confirmed that the Broadway revival of 'The Music Man' has been rescheduled for 2021.

