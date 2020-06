Caesars Entertainment has implemented a mandatory mask policy for guests and staff in all of its indoor facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Related videos from verified sources No Face Mask, No Service, Say MGM and Caesars



MGM and Caesars double down on their fight against the coronavirus by making face masks for all patrons mandatory. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:36 Published 2 hours ago Peninsula Lawmaker Wants To Make COVID-19 Mask Violations Subject To Fine



With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, a Peninsula lawmaker wants stricter enforcement of the state's mandatory mask law. As Joe Vazquez reports, violators would be subject to steep fines. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:19 Published 1 day ago Californians Ordered To Wear Masks



California officials have ordered residents to wear masks in β€œmost settings outside the home". Officials say the new rule is necessary because too many Californians were not wearing masks. According.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago