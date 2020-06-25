Vietnamese Rice Farmers Plant at Night to Avoid Soaring Daytime Temperatures Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 days ago Vietnamese Rice Farmers Plant at Night to Avoid Soaring Daytime Temperatures Under the cover of darkness, these vietnamese farmers might look like they’re doing a top secret mission. Veuer’s Merer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Jane Searles RT @Reuters: Under a pitch-black night sky, a group of Vietnamese farmers plant rice in a paddy field on the outskirts of Hanoi using head… 17 hours ago XiXi Davey RT @ReutersIndia: Under a pitch-black night sky, a group of Vietnamese farmers plant rice in a paddy field on the outskirts of Hanoi using… 1 day ago Reuters India Under a pitch-black night sky, a group of Vietnamese farmers plant rice in a paddy field on the outskirts of Hanoi… https://t.co/L2Ak1tjwrm 1 day ago

Related videos from verified sources Farmers force to work at night amid heatwave



Farmers at a village on the outskirts of Hanoi, Vietnam are now resorting to planting rice at night in order to avoid increasingly hot temperatures during the day. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago