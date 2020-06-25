Global  

Vietnamese Rice Farmers Plant at Night to Avoid Soaring Daytime Temperatures
Vietnamese Rice Farmers Plant at Night to Avoid Soaring Daytime Temperatures

Vietnamese Rice Farmers Plant at Night to Avoid Soaring Daytime Temperatures

Under the cover of darkness, these vietnamese farmers might look like they’re doing a top secret mission.

Veuer’s Merer Morrison has the story.

Farmers at a village on the outskirts of Hanoi, Vietnam are now resorting to planting rice at night in order to avoid increasingly hot temperatures during the day.

