Bring the Spa to Your Home

With many public pools closed for the summer due to COVID-19, it may be the perfect time to install some water fun in your own backyard!

Logan Sterns with Legacy Pool & Hot Tub joins us to share what kinds of products and services they offer, including hot tubs, sauna, above-ground pools, and maintenance.

He also explains how COVID-19 has affected their business and what the buying and installation process is like.

Legacy Pool & Hot Tub has a special offer just for Morning Blend viewers!

Mention that you saw them on the show, and they will include FREE delivery and installation on any hot tub or sauna purchased through June 28!

For more information, visit their website LegacyPoolHotTubs.com and follow them on Facebook to check out pictures!