Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bring the Spa to Your Home
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:04s - Published
Bring the Spa to Your Home

Bring the Spa to Your Home

With many public pools closed for the summer due to COVID-19, it may be the perfect time to install some water fun in your own backyard!

Logan Sterns with Legacy Pool & Hot Tub joins us to share what kinds of products and services they offer, including hot tubs, sauna, above-ground pools, and maintenance.

He also explains how COVID-19 has affected their business and what the buying and installation process is like.

Legacy Pool & Hot Tub has a special offer just for Morning Blend viewers!

Mention that you saw them on the show, and they will include FREE delivery and installation on any hot tub or sauna purchased through June 28!

For more information, visit their website LegacyPoolHotTubs.com and follow them on Facebook to check out pictures!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

What Are You Going To Do With All That Junk? Call 1-800-GOT-JUNK! // Office, Retail and Home Junk Removal [Video]

What Are You Going To Do With All That Junk? Call 1-800-GOT-JUNK! // Office, Retail and Home Junk Removal

1-800-GOT-JUNK is the front range's most reliable junk removal service! Visit 1800GotJunk.com or Call 800.468.5865

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:12Published
Gentlemen, Join the Self-Care Revolution (Self-Care for Men) [Video]

Gentlemen, Join the Self-Care Revolution (Self-Care for Men)

Self-care has never been more important than it is right now — we all need ways to manage stress, reduce anxiety, and keep our minds and bodies healthy and strong. It's not all spa treatments and..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:22Published
Stay-at-home spa day [Video]

Stay-at-home spa day

Stay-at-home spa day

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 03:16Published