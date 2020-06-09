WEB EXTRA: In Your Face!
Sometimes it is hard to tell who you’re looking at when the person is wearing a face mask, but not with these custom designs.
Check out how this man in Belgium changed his business during the pandemic.
WEB EXTRA: Eiffel Tower ReopensThe Eiffel Tower reopened Thursday. The Paris landmark was closed for 104 days during the pandemic, the longest closure since WWII. Face masks are required for guests 11 years and older, the first two..
WEB EXTRA: How To Avoid Skin Irritation From Face MasksWith masks as the new normal in many areas, you’re probably aware they are not always comfortable and can irritate your skin. Here are some tips on how to keep the skin on your face healthy during..