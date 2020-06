NASA names HQ after 'hidden figure' Mary W. Jackson Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 9 minutes ago NASA names HQ after 'hidden figure' Mary W. Jackson NASA's headquarters in Washington D.C. Will be named after Mary W. Jackson. She was a mathematician and aerospace engineer who was part of a group of women who helped get astronauts into space. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JACKSON - THE FIRST AFRICANAMERICAN FEMALE ENGINEER ATNASA.MARY WAS A MATHEMATICIAN ANDAEROSPACE ENGINEER WHO WAS PARTOF A GROUP OF WOMEN WHO HELPEDGET ASTRONAUTS INTO SPACE.YOU MAY REMEMBER THE MOVIEABOUT THEM - 'HIDDEN FIGURES'.SHE WAS PLAYED BY JANELLE MONAE- AND WAS AWARDED THECONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL IN2019 - AFTER HER DEATH IN 2005