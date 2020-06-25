Global  

Bolton: 'Trump has trouble with women leaders'
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has told Sky News that he believes Donald Trump has "trouble with women leaders".

