Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Swisher: Teams with the best pitchers have an advantage in a short MLB season
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Nick Swisher: Teams with the best pitchers have an advantage in a short MLB season

Nick Swisher: Teams with the best pitchers have an advantage in a short MLB season

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by former baseball player Nick Swisher to talk the start of the now 60-game MLB season.

Swisher explains who he thinks has the advantage in a shorter season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Nick Swisher: Teams with the best pitchers have an advantage in a short MLB season

Nick Swisher: Teams with the best pitchers have an advantage in a short MLB season Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by former baseball player Nick Swisher to talk the start of...
FOX Sports - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How MLB Pitchers May Be Harmed By Short Season [Video]

How MLB Pitchers May Be Harmed By Short Season

Norman Seawright III talks to Ron Wolforth of the Texas Baseball Ranch about why major league pitchers could be at increased risk for arm injury if there is a shortened season (2:49). WCCO 4 News At 10..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:49Published
Chris Broussard: NBA's 22 team return-to-play proposal is the fairest yet [Video]

Chris Broussard: NBA's 22 team return-to-play proposal is the fairest yet

It looks like the NBA plans to approve their latest return-to-play proposal, which highlights 22 teams to resume the regular season on July 31st. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:46Published
Jason Whitlock: Blake Snell shouldn't be complaining about money while 30 million people are unemployed [Video]

Jason Whitlock: Blake Snell shouldn't be complaining about money while 30 million people are unemployed

Tampa Bay Rays' pitcher Blake Snell recently admitted during a Twitch stream that 'it's a shorter season, less pay. No, I gotta get my money. I'm not playing unless I get mine, OK? And that's just the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:38Published