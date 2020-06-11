|
Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Paper & Forest Products
In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of KB Home, down about 12% and shares of Topbuild off about 7.8% on the day.
Also lagging the market Thursday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Norbord, trading lower by about 5% and Domtar, trading lower by about 4.8%.
