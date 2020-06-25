Restaurant customer sparks backlash after complaining about employee’s anti-racism T-shirt

A restaurant customer is sparking a wave of online backlash...after publicly complaining about their server’s attire, which featured a “don’t be racist” T-shirt.The diner, who goes by the name Jason Lassiter on Facebook, shared his negative review following a meal...at the Chowder House, a soup and sandwich shop in Fairbanks, Alaska.The bad review came to light after the server in question, who goes by bryantinak on Twitter, .shared a photo of the shirt they were wearing that day.Bryantinak originally wrote that their employers were mad about the outfit.but the mangers later clarified that they had misunderstood.As it turns out, the Chowder House management was only angry at Lassiter, calling his review an “absurd complaint”.The server shared a series of follow-up tweets as the situation developed.explaining that Lassiter was being “roasted” on Facebook before he deleted his post.Bryantinak’s original tweet has since garnered more than 100,000 likes