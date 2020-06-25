Restaurant customer sparks backlash after complaining about employee’s anti-racism T-shirt Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:27s - Published 1 day ago Restaurant customer sparks backlash after complaining about employee’s anti-racism T-shirt A restaurant customer is sparking a wave of online backlash...after publicly complaining about their server’s attire, which featured a “don’t be racist” T-shirt.The diner, who goes by the name Jason Lassiter on Facebook, shared his negative review following a meal...at the Chowder House, a soup and sandwich shop in Fairbanks, Alaska.The bad review came to light after the server in question, who goes by bryantinak on Twitter, .shared a photo of the shirt they were wearing that day.Bryantinak originally wrote that their employers were mad about the outfit.but the mangers later clarified that they had misunderstood.As it turns out, the Chowder House management was only angry at Lassiter, calling his review an “absurd complaint”.The server shared a series of follow-up tweets as the situation developed.explaining that Lassiter was being “roasted” on Facebook before he deleted his post.Bryantinak’s original tweet has since garnered more than 100,000 likes 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this rprakash Restaurant customer sparks backlash over issue with server's anti-racism T-shirt: 'This isn't professional' https://t.co/MgTN3D6cdQ 6 hours ago goosebone Restaurant customer sparks backlash over issue with server's anti-racism T-shirt: 'This isn't pro... https://t.co/2iqRmaOkzN via @Yahoo 23 hours ago Kimberly Conn Restaurant customer sparks backlash over issue with server's anti-racism T-shirt: 'This isn't professional' https://t.co/IzU3uJDXtI 1 day ago USA Customers Restaurant customer sparks backlash after complaining about employee’s anti #racism T-shirt https://t.co/fx1Vw6wkps 1 day ago kai lee Restaurant customer sparks backlash over issue with server's anti-racism T-shirt: 'This isn't professional'… https://t.co/Eq9CU9ktB1 1 day ago Bobby If you think "don't be racist" is a radical political statement and a "social justice warrior campaign" you really… https://t.co/VNwXrFeWl7 1 day ago jamie Restaurant customer sparks backlash over issue with server's anti-racism T-shirt: 'This isn't professional' -… https://t.co/L0o76w6vz3 1 day ago In The Know Restaurant customer sparks backlash after complaining about employee’s anti-racism T-shirt https://t.co/jQy7E141GB 1 day ago