Pakistan PM calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in National Assembly Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published 11 minutes ago Pakistan PM calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in National Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 25, in the National Assembly, referred to Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. Imran Khan said, "America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. After which all the countries cursed us. Pakistan has faced humiliation for many years in war on terror." 0

