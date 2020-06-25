Watch: BJP leaders target Congress on 45th anniversary of emergency

Senior BJP leaders slammed the Congress on the 45th anniversary of Emergency on Thursday, alleging it still suffered from the 'Emergency mindset' and the interests of 'one family' prevailed over those of the party and the country.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often criticised Congress for imposing Emergency in 1975, made no mention of the party in his tweet but lauded the people who fought against it, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders launched a broadside against the Congress.