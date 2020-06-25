US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges
of COVID-19 in Most
Populous States California, Florida and Texas have
seen record-breaking spikes in
COVID-19 cases over the past week.
Dr. Peter Hotez,
via CNN Florida and Texas both reported more than
5,000 new cases on Wednesday, and California
reported more than 7,000 new cases.
If the trend in Texas continues,
Houston could become the
hardest-hit city in the U.S. Officials encourage wearing masks and social
distancing in public in order to curb the spread.
Some states, such as Louisiana,
are extending restrictions.
Louisiana Gov.
John
Bel Edwards, via CNN