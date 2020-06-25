US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges of COVID-19 in Most Populous States

US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges of COVID-19 in Most Populous States California, Florida and Texas have seen record-breaking spikes in COVID-19 cases over the past week.

Dr. Peter Hotez, via CNN Florida and Texas both reported more than 5,000 new cases on Wednesday, and California reported more than 7,000 new cases.

If the trend in Texas continues, Houston could become the hardest-hit city in the U.S. Officials encourage wearing masks and social distancing in public in order to curb the spread.

Some states, such as Louisiana, are extending restrictions.

Louisiana Gov.

John Bel Edwards, via CNN