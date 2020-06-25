Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges of COVID-19 in Most Populous States
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges of COVID-19 in Most Populous States

US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges of COVID-19 in Most Populous States

US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges of COVID-19 in Most Populous States California, Florida and Texas have seen record-breaking spikes in COVID-19 cases over the past week.

Dr. Peter Hotez, via CNN Florida and Texas both reported more than 5,000 new cases on Wednesday, and California reported more than 7,000 new cases.

If the trend in Texas continues, Houston could become the hardest-hit city in the U.S. Officials encourage wearing masks and social distancing in public in order to curb the spread.

Some states, such as Louisiana, are extending restrictions.

Louisiana Gov.

John Bel Edwards, via CNN

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

AustinKellerman

Austin Kellerman California, Florida break COVID-19 daily records as Texas fears ‘apocalyptic’ surges https://t.co/5fdLxTTDex 17 minutes ago

CassillyforMD34

Bob Cassilly Today’s headlines: NBC “Protests haven’t lead time COVID spikes.” CNN “Three most populous states are breaking coro… https://t.co/DVQUQ93w6R 4 hours ago