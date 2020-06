Resident says Brixton clashes not done by locals

A local resident and community activist, Pastor Lorraine Jones, has claimed the clashes that occurred on the Angell Town estate in Brixton, south London, last night were caused by "intruders" not locals.

Twenty-two police officers were injured as they broke up a street party for breaking lockdown restrictions.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn