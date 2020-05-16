Global  

Father and son reunited with family after seven weeks in hospital
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO
Father and son reunited with family after seven weeks in hospital

Father and son reunited with family after seven weeks in hospital

This is the heart-warming moment a four-year-old boy and his father were reunited with their family after spending seven weeks in hospital for cancer treatment.

James Stephenson, 32, had been isolating in a cramped hospital room with little Oliver so he could be with him while he underwent high-dose chemotherapy and stem cell treatment.

Brave Oliver was admitted to hospital on April 27 for crucial treatment for his neuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer that originates from immature nerve cells.

The pair were shielding and had to share a 15ft square room with a separate bathroom and a window at Leeds General Infirmary which they could not leave.

