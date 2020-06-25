Bride-to-be given ultimate date-night after wedding postponed

A bride-to-be who couldn't get married because of lockdown was given the ultimate date-night by her fiance - including a hot tub and cinema in their garden.

Charley Godbold, 26, and Louis St.Romaine, 31, had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus.

The couple, from London but currently living in Nottingham, had planned to get married on June 13 after getting engaged five years ago.

But instead groom-to-be Louis set up a hot tub, fairy lights and cinema projector with screen to watch movies.