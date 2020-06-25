An Interior Designer with a “Function Before the Frosting” Approach

Whether you’re looking to give your living room a makeover or you’ve been pondering a kitchen remodel for years, it all begins with an idea.

But the design process can be overwhelming.

Patti Freymouth is the owner of Inside the Box Design and has a unique approach to creating the space of your dreams. Calling it “Function Before the Frosting,” Patti joins us to share her design philosophy and how she can even transform your home project virtually!

To learn more or book a consultation, visit InsideTheBoxDesign.com or call 414-218-5505.