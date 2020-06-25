Global  

Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely'
Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely'

Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely'

Unilever has said that it will drop 'fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' brand of skin lightening products.

These products were criticized for promoting negative stereotypes about darker skin tones.

The move comes following backlash on social media in wake of Black Lives Matter movement.

Products marketed for skin lightening have a huge market in South Asia.

'Fair & Lovely' brand name change is subject to regulatory approvals, said Hindustan Unilever.

The company, however, did not say what the new brand name would be.

