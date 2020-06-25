Global  

Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys Agree To Move 2020 Hall Of Fame Game To Next Year
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:22s - Published
The Hall of Fame Game scheduled for Aug.

6 between the Steelers and Cowboys has officially been moved to next year.

