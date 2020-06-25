Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys Agree To Move 2020 Hall Of Fame Game To Next Year
The Hall of Fame Game scheduled for Aug.
6 between the Steelers and Cowboys has officially been moved to next year.
Cowboys, Steelers Game CancelledLeague sources tell ESPN the matchup between the Cowboys and Steelers won't be played because of COVID-19.
