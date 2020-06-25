Emma Roberts Reportedly Pregnant

Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund!...



Tweets about this Noralis Soé RT @ELLEmagazine: Emma Roberts Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child With Garrett Hedlund https://t.co/XQbK2ausjW 2 minutes ago 𝒇𝒆𝒅𝒆 RT @sqnewsupdates: Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant! Congrats @RobertsEmma! https://t.co/MQuI0Qeg1q 4 minutes ago prince. RT @JustJared: Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund! https://t.co/a8c4M50KzJ 4 minutes ago ⛅️ RT @_AHSCentral: Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. https://t.co/i1qMOhwZUI 8 minutes ago Yahoo Entertainment Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant with her first child with Garrett Hedlund https://t.co/vphOQ2Ndss https://t.co/py4AKnMpif 9 minutes ago stephie ✨♥️ RT @ahsfxdaily: Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant & expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund!👶 https://t.co/pEG1HiGVBr 11 minutes ago Marie Claire Emma Roberts Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child With Garrett Hedlund https://t.co/VKUoylCll1 12 minutes ago SHEmazing Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant with her first child https://t.co/Ds5PKyeGJz https://t.co/wafGEqmHLQ 17 minutes ago